Holzmann is head of the Austrian National Bank and thus on the European Central Bank policy-setting board.
He spoke in an interview over the weekend with Austrian broadcaster ORF.
Headlines via Reuters:
- "The economy will grow less strongly, the forecasts point in this direction, that has made us somewhat cautious,"
- "We will see in the autumn what the economic situation is. Then we can probably decide if we do another 0.5% or less."
- ECB is keen to prevent higher inflation expectations becoming entrenched among the general public