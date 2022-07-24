Holzmann is head of the Austrian National Bank and thus on the European Central Bank policy-setting board.

He spoke in an interview over the weekend with Austrian broadcaster ORF.

Headlines via Reuters:

"The economy will grow less strongly, the forecasts point in this direction, that has made us somewhat cautious,"

"We will see in the autumn what the economic situation is. Then we can probably decide if we do another 0.5% or less."

ECB is keen to prevent higher inflation expectations becoming entrenched among the general public