ECBs Holzmann ponders the rate hike path

ECB's Holzmann is on the wires saying:

  • ECB planning to raise rates, will discuss it and probably do it at June
  • Rate will rise this year, by how much and when will be discussed intensively in June
  • US ahead of the US in its economic cycle by about a half a year
  • US economy is overheating slightly more than ours
  • There is a greater need to hit the brakes in US than in the Eurozone

Holzman is doing his best to slow the decline in the  EUR  . Admittedly, I read the first comment that the ECB would probably hike in June, which would be more aggressive, but on rereading, the ECB will discuss in June the rate hike path (not hike in June).

The  EURUSD  did find some support near the 1.0490 area (see earlier post). That level was near lows from Monday and Tuesday.

EURUSD tests the lows from earlier this week.