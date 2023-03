There is a report from Econostream Media that an ECB insider is talking. More specifically, the unnamed source says:

I do support another 50 basis point hike in May, unless economy or core HICP softens

NO doubt that we are still in a tightening mode

no hurry to decide our next move, can wait until the time comes

50 basis point hike not much when real interest rates clearly negative

4.5% terminal rate only if inflation turns out unexpectedly persistent

