Lagarde Dec 15 QA

Comments are so far not that hawkish. No mention of 50 basis point hike at the next meeting yet.

The EURUSD is trading to new lows and look to retest the week lows from Monday's trading at 1.06547. Looking at the daily chart below, the next key target area comes between 1.0573 1.06156. At the beginning of the year, the price traded below that area but could not sustain momentum.

