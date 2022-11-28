Coming up from the European Central Bank today:

0930 GMT Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos along with Spanish banking leaders to take part in financial conference in Madrid

1125 GMT Participation by ECB Board Member Elizabeth McCaul in panel "How safe and inclusive are crypto payments?" at the Financial Times Live's Crypto and Digital Assets Summit: Winter Edition Recovery, Resilience, and TradFi Integration

1400 GMT Introductory statement by ECB President Christine Lagarde at Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels

And from the Federal Reserve:

1700 GMT Fed New York President John Williams participates in virtual conversation organized by the Economic Club of New York

European Central Bank President Lagarde on current policy settings: