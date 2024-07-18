Prior decision

Main refinancing rate 4.25% vs 4.25% expected

Prior 4.25%

Deposit facility rate 3.75% vs 3.75% expected

Prior 3.75%

Marginal lending facility 4.50%

Prior 4.50%

Incoming information broadly supports previous assessment of inflation outlook

Not pre-committing to a particular rate path

Determined to ensure inflation returns to 2% target in a timely manner

Will keep policy rates sufficiently restrictive for as long as necessary to return inflation back to medium-term target goal

Domestic price pressures are still high, services inflation is elevated and headline inflation is likely to remain above the target well into next year

Full statement

The statement language is very much as expected as the ECB defers the decision to cut rates to September. There are no surprises in the wording and Lagarde should follow up on that similarly later. It's as much as an "as you were" statement that the central bank could produce.

EUR/USD is little changed at 1.0930 levels currently still.