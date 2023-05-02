This is via the folks at eFX.

For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus. For a limited time, get a 7 day free trial, basic for $79 per month and premium at $109 per month. Get it here.

Comments from Citi:

"EURUSD is modestly lower at 1.096 - the trajectory from here hinges on the upcoming large event risks. CitiFX Strategy say that while ECB may hike by 25bps, this may not be enough to trigger a clean EURUSD breakout above the 1.11 level (despite their structural bullish EUR case)," Citi notes.

"Our colleague is watching a weekly close below 1.0909, which would then show a reversal the upside trend. Two overnight matters helped solidify a 25bps hike," Citi adds.

ECB is on Thursday: