The European Central Bank announcement follows the Bank of England:

ECB due at 1315 GMT, which is 8.15am US ET. European Central Bank President Lagarde will follow up with her news conference a half hour later.

ING:

the ECB still has a licence to hike, and a 50bp increase is pretty much set in stone this week. In all likelihood, guidance for a 50bp March hike will be repeated too but the March meeting will also feature a new set of forecasts that should heavily influence the ECB’s decision. As a result, markets will be tempted to rely more on their anticipation of how the ECB staff forecast will evolve at that meeting, rather than on president Christine Lagarde’s guidance.

