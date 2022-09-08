The European Central Bank policy meeting is today, Thursday, 8 September 2022
- statement due at 1215 GMT
- with ECB President Lagarde's press conference following at 1245 GMT
Earlier previews
- More on Goldman Sachs forecasting a 75bp rate hike from ECB
- BNP Paribas expects the ECB to raise rates by 75 bps
- Poll: Economists almost evenly-divided on 75 bps hike from the ECB
- The ECB is facing internal disarray as the hawks push back
- Preview: ECB hiking cycle to be less sensitive to recession than thought -- 75 bps coming
- Preview: ECB policy announcement due Thursday 8th September 2022
- TD: Base case is for ECB 50bps hike; Fade EUR/USD rallies on 75bps hike
ING have produced a handy scenario analysis. Be prepared!