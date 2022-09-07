The European Central Bank European Central Bank The European Central Bank (ECB) represents the central banking entity in the Eurozone that oversees monetary policy for the bloc. As a growing geographic and economic region, the eurozone now includes 19 countries, which rely on the euro as their national currency.The eurozone presently consists of Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.In terms of monetary policy, the ECB and the national central banks together constitute the Eurosystem, which reflect the central banking system of the euro area.The ECB’s primary function is to maintain price stability in the eurozone and to preserve the purchasing power of the euro.Founded in 1998, the ECB is also responsible for providing both safety and stability of the banking system and financial system within the EU region and within each member country.Furthermore, the ECB was also given a mandate to oversee the conduct of forex operations. This includes dealing with the holdings and management of the official foreign reserves of the euro area countries.How Does the European Central Bank Affect Forex?The ECB’s policies can have a substantial effect on the value of the euro, most notably through changes in interest rate expectations.As a broad-based example, when interest rates expectations rise, currencies tend to appreciate. When interest rates expectations fall, currencies tend to depreciate.For example, if the ECB keeps interest rates unchanged, but issues forward guidance that they may raise interest rates in the future, the value of the euro likely appreciates.The ECB primarily lowers interest rates when it is trying to stimulate the economy. The European Central Bank (ECB) represents the central banking entity in the Eurozone that oversees monetary policy for the bloc. As a growing geographic and economic region, the eurozone now includes 19 countries, which rely on the euro as their national currency.The eurozone presently consists of Austria, Belgium, Cyprus, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, and Spain.In terms of monetary policy, the ECB and the national central banks together constitute the Eurosystem, which reflect the central banking system of the euro area.The ECB’s primary function is to maintain price stability in the eurozone and to preserve the purchasing power of the euro.Founded in 1998, the ECB is also responsible for providing both safety and stability of the banking system and financial system within the EU region and within each member country.Furthermore, the ECB was also given a mandate to oversee the conduct of forex operations. This includes dealing with the holdings and management of the official foreign reserves of the euro area countries.How Does the European Central Bank Affect Forex?The ECB’s policies can have a substantial effect on the value of the euro, most notably through changes in interest rate expectations.As a broad-based example, when interest rates expectations rise, currencies tend to appreciate. When interest rates expectations fall, currencies tend to depreciate.For example, if the ECB keeps interest rates unchanged, but issues forward guidance that they may raise interest rates in the future, the value of the euro likely appreciates.The ECB primarily lowers interest rates when it is trying to stimulate the economy. Read this Term policy meeting is today, Thursday, 8 September 2022

statement due at 1215 GMT

with ECB President Lagarde's press conference following at 1245 GMT

Earlier previews

Soc Gen highlight that not raising by 75bp is now the risk;

Until recently, we would not have believed in an outsized 75 bps ECB hike given the risks to the growth outlook, even though we think the ECB has reacted too slowly so far. However, with high inflation now lingering for longer, risking a more problematic wage-price spiral, and, importantly, with markets pricing in close to a 75 bps hike, the focus is rather on the risks of not raising by 75 bps, with the currency impact an important aspect. We thus think there is an urgency to reach a more neutral policy stance.

Given the threat to the ECB’s credibility, we also wonder why quantitative tightening (QT) is not discussed. As we argued in the past, not using QT should imply higher rate hikes.

The greatest risk of raising rates by 75 bps now is that the ECB may need to trigger the TPI soon. This, along with an uncertain growth outlook and a low neutral rate (1%), will be stressed by the doves who might put up more of a fight than in July (also as there is no TPI to compromise on).

We expect rate hikes of 75 bps, 50 bps and 25 bps in the forthcoming meetings this year, taking the deposit rate into neutral territory as the economy slows, and another three 25 bps hikes next year. With high uncertainty over how effective rate hikes will be in a landscape of high excess liquidity, QT will need to be considered soon, unless a deeper slowdown in activity intervenes.

----

If you have not managed to keep up with the alphabet soup of European Central Bank policy initiatives and are thus in the dark on "TPI":

Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI)

its a new bond purchase scheme aimed at helping more indebted euro zone countries and preventing financial fragmentation within the eurozone

You can access a further summary here at Reuters:

ECB rate hikes push up borrowing costs on the bloc's periphery disproportionately, meaning countries like Italy, Spain and Portugal face a bigger rise in yields than "core" members like Germany and France.