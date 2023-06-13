ING produce a handy 'chet sheet' ahead of each European Central Bank meeting:

ecb chaet sheet 15 June 2023

ING preview, in brief:

  • expect the ECB to deliver a 25bp rate hike this week and signal more to come.
  • Rates markets are already priced for this outcome, and softening economic data dents the ECB's ability to push rates above their 2023 top.
  • The impact on EUR/USD may be short-lived, with dollar rates still likely to be the primary driver of any sustained trend in the pair

--

  • The ECB meeting is on Thursday, 15 June, announcement due at 1215 GMT (815 US Eastern time)
  • European Central Bank President Lagarde press conference follows at 1245 GMT (845 US Eastern time)

Earlier: