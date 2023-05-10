Bloomberg had the piece overnight citing "according to people familiar with the debate".

some policymakers from across the spectrum of the European Central Bank Governing Council are speculating that two further expected quarter-point hikes may not be sufficient to tame consumer prices, said the people, who declined to be identified because such discussions are private. That would mean a possible third move when officials reconvene on Sept. 14 after their summer break,

Bloomberg is gated, link if you can access it.

More:

The most outspoken public hint so far from a Governing Council member came from Bank of Latvia chief Martins Kazaks, who said in an interview this week that investors shouldn’t assume ECB tightening will stop in July.

European Central Bank policy meetings in H2 2023