From the European Central Bank later in today's session:

0900 GMT - Governor of Austria's central bank and thus a Governing Council member of the European Central Bank Robert Holzmann holds a news conference on the publication of the Austrian National Bank's half-yearly Financial Stability Report

1015 GMT - Bank of Finland governor (and thus ECB Governing Council member) Olli Rehn will address Finland's Parliament about the state of European and Finnish economy amid the energy crisis stemming from the war in Ukraine