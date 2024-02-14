The line up of European Central Bank speakers for today:
- 0830 GMT / 0330 US Eastern time: Speech by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at Annual Conference of the Mediterranean Central Banks in Split, Croatia
- 1400 GMT / 0900 US Eastern time: Introductory statement by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at Hearing on the Digital Euro before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium
- 1630 GMT / 1130 US Eastern time: Cipollone again, this time participating in CEO Summit organised by EuroCommerce in Brussels