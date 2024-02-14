The line up of European Central Bank speakers for today:

0830 GMT / 0330 US Eastern time: Speech by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at Annual Conference of the Mediterranean Central Banks in Split, Croatia

1400 GMT / 0900 US Eastern time: Introductory statement by ECB board member Piero Cipollone at Hearing on the Digital Euro before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium

1630 GMT / 1130 US Eastern time: Cipollone again, this time participating in CEO Summit organised by EuroCommerce in Brussels