Reuters citing 5 unnamed sources for this info:

European Central Bank policymakers have not discussed emergency bond purchases for France

Have no immediate plan to debate using TPI for france

Some ECB policymakers would wait until new French govt is formed before any discussion about TPI

What is TPI?

ECB's Transmission Protection Instrument (TPI) allows it to buy unlimited amounts of bonds from a country. This could be done if a country came under excess market pressure. In the case of France the context is the snap election called by the President last weekend (Sunday the 9th June ICYMI). This has seen a sell-off of French bonds due to market fears over a far-right government winning the election.