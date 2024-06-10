ECB Pres. Lagarde in a newspaper interview says:

Rates may not necessarily be on a linear declining path, there might be periods when we hold

Possible ECB will hold rates for longer than a single meeting.

Keen to see evolution of labor costs, corporate profits.

Time dependent guidance on rates not helpful.

The ECB cut rates by 25 basis points but it was considered a hawkish cut as some members felt that the ECB pre-committed, forcing their hand. As a result the expectations for July cut our pretty much off the table.