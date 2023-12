There may not be much of relevance in these today, but of course we never know until the open their mouths.

05:15 Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos speaks virtually at a Banking Forum organized by El Economista paper, ""VI Foro de Banca""

06:30 Conversation between ECB President Christine Lagarde and ECB Chair of the Supervisory Board Andrea Enria, at 5th ECB Forum on Banking Supervision "Europe: banking on resilience"