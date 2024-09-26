The times below are listed in US Eastern time / GMT format:

  • 0930/1330 Welcome address ECB President Christine Lagarde at the 8th annual ESRB conference "New Frontiers in Macroprudential Policy" in Frankfurt
  • 0945/1345 Keynote speech by ECB board member Claudia Buch at the same conference
  • 1015/1415 Participation by ECB board member Luis de Guindos in a panel, discussing "Macroprudential policy beyond banking" at that same conference
  • 1200/1600 European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel addresses the economic council of the CDU German political party

Lagarde and Schnabel the ones to watch IMO.

