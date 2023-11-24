Both the European Central Bank President and Vice President are speaking Friday:

1000 GMT / 0500 US Eastern time: Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in youth event "Euro 20+ (Euro)pa der Zukunft" organised by the Deutsche Bundesbank

in youth event "Euro 20+ (Euro)pa der Zukunft" organised by the Deutsche Bundesbank 1200 GMT / 0700 US Eastern time: ECB vice president Luis de Guindos and Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos deliver speech at financial conference in S’Agaró

1300 GMT / 0800 US Eastern time: Remarks followed by a Q&A session by ECB vice president Luis de Guindos at XVIII Encuentro de Economia organised by Fundació Internacional Olof Palme in Barcelona, Spain