Both the European Central Bank President and Vice President are speaking Friday:
- 1000 GMT / 0500 US Eastern time: Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in youth event "Euro 20+ (Euro)pa der Zukunft" organised by the Deutsche Bundesbank
- 1200 GMT / 0700 US Eastern time: ECB vice president Luis de Guindos and Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos deliver speech at financial conference in S’Agaró
- 1300 GMT / 0800 US Eastern time: Remarks followed by a Q&A session by ECB vice president Luis de Guindos at XVIII Encuentro de Economia organised by Fundació Internacional Olof Palme in Barcelona, Spain