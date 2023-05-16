09:45 US Eastern time, 1345 GMT: Speech by ECB board member Anneli Tuominen followed by a conversation with Single Resolution Board Chair, Dominique Laboureix, at 18th IESE Banking Industry Meeting “Banking Navigating the Wave of Inflation” in Madrid

10:00 US Eastern time, 1400 GMT: Laudation by ECB President Christine Lagarde upon conferral of the State Prize of North Rhine-Westphalia to Angela Merkel in Cologne

Also today is the Euro group finance ministers meet in Brussels. ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos in attendance.