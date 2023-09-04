While the US and Canada are out on holiday today:

the UK and Europe are open as normal.

There are European Central Bank speakers on the agenda as follows:

1330 GMT, 0930 US Eastern time: Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the Distinguished Speakers Seminar organised by the European Economics & Financial Centre

1400 GMT, 1000 US Eastern time: Chairing the panel "Independence, accountability and proportionality in the context of the ESCB’s secondary mandate" by ECB board member Philip Lane at the ECB Legal Conference 2023

1400 GMT, 1000 US Eastern time: Introductory statement by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at the Hearing on the Digital Euro at the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament

