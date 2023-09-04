While the US and Canada are out on holiday today:
the UK and Europe are open as normal.
There are European Central Bank speakers on the agenda as follows:
- 1330 GMT, 0930 US Eastern time: Speech by ECB President Christine Lagarde at the Distinguished Speakers Seminar organised by the European Economics & Financial Centre
- 1400 GMT, 1000 US Eastern time: Chairing the panel "Independence, accountability and proportionality in the context of the ESCB’s secondary mandate" by ECB board member Philip Lane at the ECB Legal Conference 2023
- 1400 GMT, 1000 US Eastern time: Introductory statement by ECB board member Fabio Panetta at the Hearing on the Digital Euro at the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs of the European Parliament
Lagarde and Lane