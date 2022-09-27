1130 GMT
- Online participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in high-level panel on "How should central banks address financial stability challenges related to digitalisation of financial services?" at conference "Opportunities and challenges of the tokenisation
Lagarde spoke on Monday:
- ECB's Lagarde: Quantitative tightening to be considered once rate normalization complete
- ECB's Lagarde: Weak euro has added to build up of inflationary pressures
- More from Lagarde: We might have to take further measures if inflation not at target
1300 GMT:
- Speech by ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos at Barclays-CEPR International Monetary Policy Forum in London
- he spoke on Monday: