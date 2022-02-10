EUR/USD drops a few tics as an immediate response
Lagarde in an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (Headlines via Reuters)
- raising rates would not solve any of current problems:
- highly unlikely that oil price will continue climbing at 2020-2022 pace
- confident that inflation will fall back in the course of the year
- we are getting closer to goal, that would allow us to gradually withdraw some interventions
- we don’t want to choke off the recovery
- the greenflation debate is exaggerated
- in most euro area countries, including Germany, wage demands are very moderate.
more to come