EUR/USD drops a few tics as an immediate response

Lagarde in an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (Headlines via Reuters)

raising rates would not solve any of current problems:

highly unlikely that oil price will continue climbing at 2020-2022 pace

confident that inflation will fall back in the course of the year

we are getting closer to goal, that would allow us to gradually withdraw some interventions

we don’t want to choke off the recovery

the greenflation debate is exaggerated

in most euro area countries, including Germany, wage demands are very moderate.

