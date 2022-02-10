EUR/USD drops a few tics as an immediate response

Lagarde in an interview with Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland (Headlines via Reuters)

  • raising rates would not solve any of current problems:
  • highly unlikely that oil price will continue climbing at 2020-2022 pace
  • confident that inflation will fall back in the course of the year
  • we are getting closer to goal, that would allow us to gradually withdraw some interventions
  • we don’t want to choke off the recovery
  • the greenflation debate is exaggerated
  • in most euro area countries, including Germany, wage demands are very moderate.

