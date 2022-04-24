European Central Bank European Central Bank The European Central Bank (ECB) represents the central banking entity in the Eurozone that oversees monetary policy for the bloc. This includes dealing with the holdings and management of the official foreign reserves of the euro area countries.How Does the European Central Bank Affect Forex?The ECB’s policies can have a substantial effect on the value of the euro, most notably through changes in interest rate expectations.As a broad-based example, when interest rates expectations rise, currencies tend to appreciate. When interest rates expectations fall, currencies tend to depreciate.For example, if the ECB keeps interest rates unchanged, but issues forward guidance that they may raise interest rates in the future, the value of the euro likely appreciates.The ECB primarily lowers interest rates when it is trying to stimulate the economy. The European Central Bank (ECB) represents the central banking entity in the Eurozone that oversees monetary policy for the bloc. Read this Term President Christine Lagarde speaking on Sunday with US TV CBS pointed out the role of rising energy prices in inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. :

"Inflation in Europe is very high at the moment. Fifty percent of that is related to energy prices"

"Russia's war in Ukraine "has dramatically increased those prices,"

"If I raise interest rates today, it is not going to bring the price of energy down."

More, this on ECB policy ahead:

"We will be interrupting the purchases of assets in the course of the third quarter, high probability that we do so early in the third quarter,"

"And then we will look at interest rates and how and by how much we hike them."

I'm sure the "well, actually" crowd will find something to nitpick in this lot. Lagarde's comments on upcoming policy shifts fits with signals being seen elesewhere.