 European Central Bank  President Christine Lagarde speaking on Sunday with US TV CBS pointed out the role of rising energy prices in  inflation  :

  • "Inflation in Europe is very high at the moment. Fifty percent of that is related to energy prices"

and added:

  • "Russia's war in Ukraine "has dramatically increased those prices,"

And then:

  • "If I raise interest rates today, it is not going to bring the price of energy down."

More, this on ECB policy ahead:

  • "We will be interrupting the purchases of assets in the course of the third quarter, high probability that we do so early in the third quarter,"
  • "And then we will look at interest rates and how and by how much we hike them."

I'm sure the "well, actually" crowd will find something to nitpick in this lot. Lagarde's comments on upcoming policy shifts fits with signals being seen elesewhere.

Lagarde owl