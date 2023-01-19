Ahead for the Europe/UK session on Thursday, 19 January 2023, the European Central Bank's Lagarde and Knot

1030 GMT (0530 US ET) Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in a panel at Stakeholder Dialogue "Finding Europe's New Growth" during the World Economic Forum in Davos

1400 GMT (0900 US ET) Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot and European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness speak about crypto assets in Davos

Earlier this week we had:

Given Lagarde's speech concerns economic growth we may get a little more insight on this.