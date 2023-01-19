Ahead for the Europe/UK session on Thursday, 19 January 2023, the European Central Bank's Lagarde and Knot
- 1030 GMT (0530 US ET) Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in a panel at Stakeholder Dialogue "Finding Europe's New Growth" during the World Economic Forum in Davos
- 1400 GMT (0900 US ET) Dutch central bank chief Klaas Knot and European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness speak about crypto assets in Davos
Earlier this week we had:
Given Lagarde's speech concerns economic growth we may get a little more insight on this.