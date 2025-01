Times below are in GMT/US Eastern time format:

0900/0400 ECB Governing Council member and Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau to speak on Davos panel about interest rates

1030/0530 ECB policymaker Klaas Knot speaks in Davos

1515/1015 Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in Stakeholder Dialogue 'Beyond Crisis: Unlocking Europe's Potential' during World Economic Forum in Davos

Lagarde will preside over a rate cut meeting next week: