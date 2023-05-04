ECB and euro

There's nothing in it that I would consider as being too much of a surprise but the addition of the phrase that a few more rate hikes will bring policy to "levels which are sufficiently restrictive" points to the fact that they are nearly done. But we all know that already.

The euro has dipped slightly on the decision, with EUR/USD dropping from 1.1075 to 1.1050 but that seems to just be some quarters disappointed that there was no 50 bps surprise. Otherwise, this is pretty much a straightforward decision and statement. Now, it's over to Lagarde.