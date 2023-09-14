Prior decision

Main refinancing rate 4.50% vs 4.25% expected

Prior 4.25%

Deposit facility rate 4.00% vs 3.75% expected

Prior 3.75%

Marginal lending facility 4.75%

Prior 4.50%

Inflation continues to decline but is still expected to remain too high for too long

Past rate hikes continue to be transmitted forcefully

Financing conditions have tightened further and are increasingly dampening demand

ECB considers that key rates have reached levels that, maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make a substantial contribution to the timely return of inflation to the target

Future decisions will ensure that the key rates will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for as long as necessary

ECB will continue to follow a data-dependent approach to determining the appropriate level and duration of restriction

Full statement

The gist of it is that the ECB has indicated that interest rates have peaked i.e. we are at a terminal rate already. The euro has fallen on the headlines as the ECB also lowers its economic projections significantly. Here's the details:

2023 GDP at 0.7% (previously 0.9%)

2024 GDP at 1.0% (previously 1.5%)

2025 GDP at 1.5% (previously 1.6%)

2023 inflation at 5.6% (previously 5.4%)

2024 inflation at 3.2% (previously 3.0%)

2025 inflation at 2.1% (previously 2.2%)

It reads as a dovish hike as the communique hints that this is likely the last rate hike that the ECB will deliver for now. But I reckon Lagarde will try to spin things to be more hawkish later on i.e. that they can still hike if needed. That being said, I wouldn't be one to buy up the euro on that, as mentioned earlier here.