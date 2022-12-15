Prior decision Main refinancing rate 2.50% vs 2.50% expected Prior 2.00% Deposit facility rate 2.00% vs 2.00% expected Prior 1.50% Marginal lending facility 2.75% Prior 2.25% Interest rates will still have to rise significantly at a steady pace to reach levels that are sufficiently restrictive to ensure timely return of 2% inflation target Expects to raise rates significantly further, because remains far too high and is projected to stay above the target for too long inflation
Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term APP portfolio will decline at a measured pace from March 2023 onwards The decline will be €15 billion per month on average until the end of Q3, then subsequent pace will be re-determined Euro area economy may contract in the current quarter and next quarter Growth to be subdued next year, revised down significantly compared with previous projections Sees euro area economy growing by 3.4% in 2022, 0.5% in 2023, 1.9% in 2024 and 1.8% in 2025 Sees euro area inflation at 8.4% in 2022, 6.3% in 2023, 3.4% in 2024 and 2.3% in 2025 Full statement
At first glance, this is more of a hawkish tilt by the ECB as they reword their forward guidance to say that "interest rates will still have to rise significantly at a steady pace". They do that while reaffirming that future policy decisions will continue to be data-dependent. As such, you have to wonder whether there was a split and by how much to today's decision, between a 50 bps move and a 75 bps one.
Besides that, everything is as per what you'd expect from the ECB as they go hard on the language after having revised higher their inflation forecasts for next year. That is pretty much saying that they are determined to fight the inflation battle regardless of the slowdown in the economy.
EUR/USD has moved up from 1.0620 to 1.0645 in the immediate reaction and it's now over to Lagarde to try and hammer home the above points. Personally though, I'd still think that the window to tighten further is closing in on the ECB despite the hawkish rhetoric put out today.
ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW