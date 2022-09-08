- Prior decision
- Main refinancing rate 1.25% vs 1.25% expected
- Prior 0.75%
- Deposit facility rate 0.75% vs 0.50% expected
- Prior 0.00%
- Marginal lending facility 1.50%
- Prior 0.75%
- This frontloads the transition from accommodative policy towards levels that will ensure the timely return of 2% inflation target
- Expects to raise interest rates further to dampen demand
- Will regularly re-evaluate its policy path in light of incoming information and the evolving inflation outlook
- Inflation
Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market.
Read this Term remains far too high and is likely to stay above target for an extended period
- ECB will continue applying flexibility in reinvesting redemptions coming due in PEPP portfolio
- Following the raising of the deposit facility rate to above zero, the two-tier system for the remuneration of excess reserves is no longer necessary
The ECB pretty much delivers on expectations here as they reaffirm that inflation will remain high and above target for an extended period of time. The statement also reaffirms their commitment to raise rates further to try and bring inflation under control, despite the fact that their window to tighten is surely and slowly closing in.
The 75 bps fits with what markets have priced in, so I don't see much in the decision and statement to get markets too excited about anything. As mentioned earlier here, the euro is likely to continue to struggle on the balance of things. EUR/USD spiked a little on the decision to 1.0029 but is now down to 0.9997 on the day. Over to Lagarde now..
