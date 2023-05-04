The European Central Bank monetary policy meeting for May 2023 is today, Thursday, 4 May 2023.
- decision statement is due at 1215 GMT, which is 0815 US Eastern time
- European Central Bank President Lagarde's press conference follows at 1245 GMT, 0845 US Eastern time
Via ING comes this handy cheat sheet. ING says
- The European Central Bank looks set to deliver at least two more hikes in this cycle. EUR swap forwards roughly agree with our forecast but EUR rates can only de-couple from their USD equivalents for so long.
- We see some downside risks for EUR/USD ahead of a 25bp compromise hike by the ECB