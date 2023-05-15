However, they retain the view that its policy will have more and a bigger impact to come. Adding that much of it is only to be expected in 2024. Some notes from the latest ECB bulletin:

Most of the impact on inflation is expected from 2023 onward

The impact is expected to peak in 2024

Policy tightening is estimated to have lowered inflation by around 50 bps last year

Downward impact on inflation is expected to average around 2% over 2023-25

Transmission of rate hikes to economic activity is faster

Impact on GDP growth expected to peak in 2023