Any efforts to support the euro via policy or even verbal interventions are unlikely, according to a report citing three ECB sources.

The falling currency is making it tough for the ECB to get inflation under control and today's +7.9% German CPI report highlights just how far off base they are. But three 'ECB insiders' cited by Econostream Media say the currency won't be a lever, even if the euro falls below parity.

The euro is up 25 pips to 1.0752 but has weakened a quarter-cent in the last half hour.