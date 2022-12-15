I posted this earlier:
The European Central Bank on Thursday:
- ECB raises key rates by 50 bps in December monetary policy decision, as expected
- ECB's Lagarde opening statement: A recession would be relatively shallow
- Lagarde Q&A: We should expect to hike at 50 bps pace for a period of time
- ECB sources: More than one-third of ECB officials wanted to hike by 75 bps
- ECBs Lagarde offered back to back 50 bp hikes to secure majority
Soc gen also with a higher forecast, the peak rate to 3.75%. SG's previous forecast was 3%.
The ECB rate hike path so far: