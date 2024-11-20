Economic growth remains fragile

Concerns about global trade outlook add to geopolitical and policy uncertainty

High valuations and risk concentration make markets more susceptible to sudden corrections

This concentration among a few large firms raises concerns over the possibility of an AI-related asset price bubble

Given low liquid asset holdings, cash shortages could result in forced asset sales that could amplify downward asset price adjustments

Besides that, the ECB also warns of the necessity to implement more prudent fiscal policies. That especially for the likes of France and Italy, who would be borrowing at much higher interest rates in the coming years.