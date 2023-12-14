Bloomberg is reporting that ECB sources are saying that the policy members are largely united on forecasting rate cuts later than the market thinks.

The markets are projecting around 145 bps of easing in 2024 and a 52% probability of a cut in March.

Today ECB Pres. Lagarde said that the central bank did not discuss cutting rates at all at their meeting today.

The comments have helped to push the EURUSD above the 1.1000 natural resistance level. The November high at 1.1016 is the next target. The trend to the upside continues.