Another ECB sources headline. This one from Bloomberg says that:

ECB feared that ditching a 50 basis point hike would panic investors

Several more hawkish members see the terminal rate well above the current 3%.

The EURUSD has seen up-and-down trading today but more recently has been able to maintain resistance sellers against its 200 hour moving average currently at 1.06326. The most recent high - and New York session high - reached 1.0626. The European session high extended up to 1.06349 which was just above its 200 hour moving average at the time.