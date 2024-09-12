ECB sources via Bloomberg reports:

Given the downside risk in economic growth in the EU, ECB officials are keeping the door open for a cut at the October meeting

Reuters is now reporting:

Policymakers see an interest rate cut in October as unlikely, unless there's a major downturn in growth

The ECB cut borrowing costs on Thursday, but a further cut in October is not expected

Sources say:

Not enough new information will be available by October 17 to warrant a rate cut



Policymakers prefer to wait for new projections in December before making another move



A major negative surprise on growth would be needed to prompt another rate cut

The ECB's Thursday meeting was unusually short and unanimous, with a decision to cut rates already made.

The Bloomberg report was a bit more optimistic for an October cut (at least the doo was open). The Reuters sources report, is saying a cut is more "unlikely".

The EURUSD is moved above the 100 hour MA at 1.10387.