Bloomberg is reporting that

ECB officials may favor a 50 BP rate hike at the December meeting vs the 75 basis points.

Now hearing that increases in inflation may lead to another 75 basis point hike.

It seems much ado about nothing...

The EURUSD has been waffling up and down in trading today and trades near the session low. There is support between 1.0348 and 1.03657. A move below would have traders looking for the 100 hour MA at 1.03193.