Econostream is reported from ECB sources that:

ECB more likely to hike by 25 basis points rather than 50 basis points

risk of doing too little currently still greater than risk of doing too much

it would require a "quite negative" inflation surprise in April

The markets are currently favoring a 25 basis point hike (70% probability). Preliminary CPI data will be released on Friday and will go a long way toward shaping the right decision. The ECB will announce their right decision on Thursday of next week.