The regular ECB sources comments are coming out. They say:

Some ECB policymakers at Thursday's meeting wanted a 50 basis point hi already in July

Large majority of ECB governing Council was against making announcement on fragmentation fighting tool

Read Adam's post from earlier today speaking to the fragmentation in the Eurozone bond market.

The EURUSD remains nearer the low extremes since May 23. See post here.

EURUSD still trades nearer the lower extremes