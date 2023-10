Cyprus Central Bank Governor Constantinos Herodotou will be speaking Friday.

He is a member of the ECB Governing Council, and will be speaking at the Limassol Economic Forum.

His is the keynote speech, scheduled for 9.45am local time, which is:

0645 GMT

0245 US Eastern time

He is the only one I have on the schedule but it'd be unusual if other talking heads from the ECB don't pop up unannounced.