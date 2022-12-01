European Central Bank speakers coming up, gonna have to wait for Lagarde! It looks like she is the most likely to make remarks pertinent to the market.

0800 GMT Introductory statement by ECB Board Member Andrea Enria at Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament in Brussels

Enria is Chair of the Supervisory Board of the ECB

1730 GMT 30 Speech by ECB Board Member Frank Elderson at Lustrum Symposium organised by Vereniging voor Financieel Recht in Amsterdam

Elderson is a member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank. Elderson oversees the ECB's Legal Services and was appointed Vice-Chair of the ECB's Supervisory Board in February 2021.

0330 GMT on Friday, 2 December 2022 - Participation by ECB President Christine Lagarde in panel session "Growth and Inflation Dynamics" at Bank of Thailand's 80th Anniversary Conference "Central banking amidst shifting ground" jointly organised with the Bank for International Settlements