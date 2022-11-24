With the US out on holiday liquidity in markets will be much thinner than normal. Bear that in mind.

1115 GMT Speech ECB vice president Luis de Guindos at the Analysis Forum in Milan

1300 GMT Keynote speech by Member of the ECB's Executive Board Isabel Schnabel at Bank of England Watchers' Conference in London

1315 GMT Presentation by ECB Board member Andrea Enria at the 40th Board of Directors meeting of the European Savings and Retail Banking Group (ESBG) and the 19th ESBG General Assembly

Schnabel probably the most likely to make remarks pertinent to the economy and policy.