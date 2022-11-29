Coming up from the European Central Bank today:

0810 GMT ECB vice president Luis de Guindos to make virtual opening remarks at XIII Encuentro Financiero

1200 GMT Bank of Spain governor Pablo Hernandez de Cos virtually speaks at the 22nd International Conference of Banking Supervisors

1330 GMT Keynote speech by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel on "Price dynamics and turnaround in interest rates" followed by a discussion

1400 GMT Cos again, speaks at Senate budget committee regarding the 2023 General State Budget draft

Schnabel's topic is pertinent. Schnable is usually worth listening out for.

Her boss Lagarde was on the circuit Monday: