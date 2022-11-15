1500 GMT
- Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner and European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann ake part in a panel discussion on the euro
- European Central Bank policymaker Robert Holzmann and Austrian Finance Minister Magnus Brunner take part in a panel discussion on the euro
1715 GMT:
- Governor of the Bank of Spain Pablo Hernández de Cos speaks at conference on economics and finance organized by the Bank of Canada, the Bank of England, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and the European Central Bank
1730 GMT
- Speech by ECB board member Frank Elderson at the Euro Finance Week Dinner hosted by the Deutsche Bundesbank in Frankfurt
1830 GMT
- Governor of the Bank of Spain Pablo Hernández de Cos again Presents the KPMG/Rosa del Río Economic Journalism Award, organized by the Association of European Journalists and KPMG
European Central Bank Governing Council member Pablo Hernandez de Cos is up[ twice today.
