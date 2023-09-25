Bank of France President Francois Villeroy de Galhau spoke over the weekend:

He is speaking again on Monday at 0700 GMT, which is 0300 US Eastern time:

at joint European Central Bank - Banque de France - Centre for Economic Policy Research conference "Monetary Policy Challenges for European Macroeconomies" in Paris, France

He'll be followed a little later by ECB board member Isabel Schnabel at Johann-Heinrich-von-Thünen-Lecture in Regensburg, Germany at 1300 GMT, which is 0900 US Eastern time.

And also President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde at the ECON Hearing before the Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs (ECON) of the European Parliament. She'll be given what are described as 'introductory comments'. The time for this is the same as Schnabel, 1300 GMT, which is 0900 US Eastern time.