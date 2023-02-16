I posted earlier on the expected +50bp rate hike from the European Central Bank in March. No doubt we'll hear something about this from some of these today:

0915 GMT, 0415 US Eastern time

ECB board member Fabio Panetta takes part in a discussion on "monetary policy after the energy shock", co-organised by the Centre for European Reform, the Delegation of the European Union to the United Kingdom and the European Central Bank Representation

1300 GMT, 0800 US Eastern time

German Federal Bank Joachim Nagel gives a speech at the DIW Europe Lecture

1500 GMT, 1000 US Eastern time

Dow Lecture by Member of the ECB's Executive Board Philip R. Lane organised by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIES)

1810 GMT, 1310 US Eastern time

Irish Central Bank Governor and ECB governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf makes speech at the London School of Economics

1945 GMT, 1445 US Eastern time