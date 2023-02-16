I posted earlier on the expected +50bp rate hike from the European Central Bank in March. No doubt we'll hear something about this from some of these today:
0915 GMT, 0415 US Eastern time
- ECB board member Fabio Panetta takes part in a discussion on "monetary policy after the energy shock", co-organised by the Centre for European Reform, the Delegation of the European Union to the United Kingdom and the European Central Bank Representation
1300 GMT, 0800 US Eastern time
- German Federal Bank Joachim Nagel gives a speech at the DIW Europe Lecture
1500 GMT, 1000 US Eastern time
- Dow Lecture by Member of the ECB's Executive Board Philip R. Lane organised by the National Institute of Economic and Social Research (NIES)
1810 GMT, 1310 US Eastern time
- Irish Central Bank Governor and ECB governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf makes speech at the London School of Economics
1945 GMT, 1445 US Eastern time
- Participation by ECB Vice-President Luis de Guindos in an exchange of views with students Colegio Mayor CEU San Pablo