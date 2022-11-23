Coming up from the European Central Bank on Wednesday, 23 November 2022:

  • 0830 GMT Opening speech by ECB’s Vice-President Luis de Guindos at XXIX Meeting of the Financial Sector "Challenges and opportunities of a sector in transformation " organised by Deloitte in Madrid
  • 0900 GMT Bank of Spain´s Governor Pablo Hernández de Cos participates in the events to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the euro organized by the General Council of Economists
  • 0900 GMT also, Participation by ECB board member Edouard Fernandez-Bollo in panel "The role of the council in the transformation" at XXIX Meeting of the Financial Sector "Challenges and opportunities of a sector in transformation"
  • 1215 GMT Bank of Spain´s governor Pablo Hernández de Cos closes the XXIX financial sector meeting organized by Deloitte in Madrid

Germany's finance minister and also the German economy minister (Lindner and Habeck respectively) will also be speaking today during the EU/UK session.

  • Venue is the 16th SZ Economic Summit.
  • At 1400 and 1615 GMT respectively.
ECB