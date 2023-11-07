The times listed below are in GMT / US Eastern time:

0815 / 0315 Fireside chat between ECB Board member Luis de Guindos and Héctor Flórez, President of Deloitte, at "30 Encuentro del Sector Financiero" organised by Deloitte and ABC in Madrid

1215 / 0715 Participation by ECB Board Member Elizabeth McCaul in panel "Global Economic Outlook: Is the Banking Sector Responding Effectively?" at 19th Annual Cyprus Summit "Cyprus’s new roadmap and strategy for sustainable balance" in Nicosia

1930 / 1430 Speech held by ECB policymaker and Bundesbank president Joachim Nagel on the “Current economic and monetary outlook on Germany and the euro area”